Donegal start Ulster title defence against Fermanagh

Donegal will begin their 2019 Ulster Championship campaign away to Fermanagh in a repeat of last year’s Ulster Final.

The holders will go to Brewster Park with a possible semi final tie against Tyrone in wait as the neighbours have been selected on the same side of the draw.

Donegal won a 9th Anglo Celt Cup back in June as Declan Bonner guided the county to success in his first year in charge of his second term as manager.

All Ireland beaten finalists Tyrone will play Derry in the preliminary round with the winner to take on Armagh in the quarter final.

Tyrone and Derry cannot be selected in the preliminary round for 2020 or 2021.

2019 Ulster Senior Football Championship Draw

Preliminary Round

Tyrone v Derry

Quarter Finals

1 Antrim v Cavan

2 Monaghan v Down

3 Armagh v Tyrone/Derry

4 Fermanagh v Donegal

Semi Finals

Antrim / Cavan V Monaghan / Down

Armagh / Tyrone / Derry V Fermanagh / Donegal