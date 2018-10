The Donegal Hurlers will start life in next years Christy Ring Cup with a home tie against Wicklow.

The Nicky Rackard winners have stepped up a level in 2019 and will also play Derry and Down.

Their second game will be away to Derry and then back at home to the Mourne County.

Roscommon, Kildare, Meath and London make up the second group with the top two from each section progressing to the semi finals.