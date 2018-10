Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Donegal County Council are being urged to take action on a dangerous stretch of road outside Ardara.

The road, near Brackey Bridge, has seen a number of accidents in recent years. In the past few weeks, residents say a wall was damaged when a car hit it. An hour earlier, children had been standing at that spot waiting for a school bus.

Paddy is a resident in the area, he says while there are long term plans for the road, short term action is needed…………..