Work progressing on Fintra Bridge

Further progress is being made on the new Fintra Bridge with three design options presented at a workshop this week.

When completed, it will link the South Donegal area to the Glencolmcille area and has been described as another vital infrastructural link for both residents and tourists alike.

The proposed designs are currently being discussed by Council Officials and Engineers and they are to meet with local land owners before it goes to public consultation.

Local Cllr Michael Naughten says its a crucial project and hopes that it will move quickly: