Met Eireann has issued a status Orange wind warning for Donegal ahead of Storm Callum arriving tomorrow night.

The forecaster is predicting that strong winds associated with the storm, coinciding with high spring tides will affect Ireland on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Winds will be strongest overnight and early on Friday, gusting between 110 and 130 km/h at coasts.

The warning was issued this morning and is valid from tomorrow night at 10pm until Friday at 12 noon.