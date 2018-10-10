Stop investigations of Troubles killings, say UK political figures

Investigations into unsolved killings during the Troubles should be stopped according to some of the UK’s most senior politicians.

Four former Northern Ireland Secretaries want to see the 150 million pounds that would be spent on investigations spent on victims and survivors instead.

The Irish Times reports that the Historical Enquiries Team investigated over 2,000 deaths with only three resulting in murder prosecutions.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley is currently drawing up recommendations on how the past should be dealt with going forward.