Short Stay Ward at LUH to reopen – Mc Hugh

The Government Chief Whip says Letterkenny University Hospital will be given the go-ahead to recruit staff for the 19 bed short stay ward which is currently inactive.

The space is currently being used for administration, but Saolta says it can be quickly cleared if the funding to open the ward is forthcoming.

It’s estimated it would take €1.9 million to open the ward, and Minister Joe Mc Hugh says that will come from the extra money allocated to health in yesterday’s budget.

On the Nine til Noon Show today, Minister Mc Hugh made a pledge that the money would be forthcoming………

Fianna Fail Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue is welcoming the announcement, but says the delay means it will be some time before the staff can be recruited and the ward opened.

He says it’s taken over a year to get to this point, and is urging Minister Simon Harris to ensure the matter is expedited………..