After a boat sank on Lough Foyle yesterday, it’s been claimed that Oyster Fishermen on the lough are being put in danger because restrictions to their operations are forcing them out in bad weather.

Liam O’Brien, one of the fishermen who operate on the lough, says an eight month fishery has now been squeezed into 18 days, and that’s putting pressure on the local boats who feel they have no choice but to go out.

He says yesterday, that could have proved fatal……..