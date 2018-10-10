LUH one of the most overcrowded again – 46 people waiting

Letterkenny University Hospital is the second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland again today with 46 people awaiting admission there this morning.

19 people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 27 were waiting on wards.

The number is down slightly on yesterdays figure of 54.

It’s the third day in a row that Letterkenny has been among the top three most overcrowded in the country according to the INMO.

Galway University Hospital was the most overcrowded today with 57 people waiting there.

Nationally, there were 518 people waiting at hospitals across the country today.