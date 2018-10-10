Kris Meeke to rally with Toyota in 2019

Kris Meeke’s return to the World Rally Championship with Toyota will be confirmed next week.

The County Tyrone driver met with Toyota boss Tommi Makinen in recent weeks and it’s understood the deal was finalised last week ahead of Wales Rally GB.

It was reported by Autosport this morning that Meeke’s move will be made official when Esapekka Lappi leaves the team for Citroen.

The French manufacturer had dropped Meeke and co driver Paul Nagle earlier in the year after their crash in Portugal in May.

Meeke will join Ott Tanak and Jari Matti Latvala as the Toyota line up for 2019.