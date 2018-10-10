Donegal members of PNA in NASRA begin industrial action

Members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association in the National Ambulance Service in Donegal are to commence industrial action today.

Members of the PNA’s NASRA branch were balloted in August on the back off the HSE’s refusal to engage in negotiations with the union when representing the interests of their ambulance personnel members, and the refusal to make payroll deductions of union subscriptions for ambulance personnel members.

The industrial action got underway at 7am this morning.

Peter Hughes is General Secretary of the PNA: