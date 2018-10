Donegal’s Shane Blaney made his debut on Tuesday night for Doncaster Rovers.

Alfie May scored both of the goals for Rovers in their 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy Group game victory over Grimsby Town and Blaney came close to adding to that tally.

The former St Eunan’s College student got on the end of a corner only to have his header blocked on the line.

Blaney left Finn Harps in January of this year to join the English League One side.