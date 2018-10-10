Concern over treatment of those on HAP scheme

Councillors in Letterkenny have again expressed concern at the treatment of people in receipt of Housing Assistance Payments on the council’s Social Housing Waiting List.

Figures presented this week showed a gross approved waiting list in the Municipal District of 1,504, but when 639 recipients of HAP are excluded, the nett list is 363.

Cllr Liam Blaney told members as far as he is concerned, the gross is the nett, a point agreed to by most members.

Cllr Gerry Mcmonagle says it is wrong to suggest that HAP is equivalent to social Housing: