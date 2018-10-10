Clarity needed over Letterkenny land dispute – Sheils

A Letterkenny councillor is urging officials to investigate a reported land dispute which may compromise a significant Social Housing project in the town.

At this week’s Municipal District meeting, a 46 unit development at Kiltoy which is being built by Cluid was referenced.

The development is reported to be at pre-construction stage, but Councillor Dessie Shiels is highlighting reports that the ownership of the land is in dispute, with the site blocked by another developer some weeks ago.

Cllr Shiels says officials need clarity on the situation: