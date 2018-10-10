Budget 2019 shows disconnect of Donegal – Pringle

Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle says Budget 2019 is evidence of how Donegal is disconnected from the rest of the country and has led to chronic underinvestment in the county.

Speaking in the Dail last evening after the budget was delivered by the Finance Minister, Deputy Pringle criticised the Government for failing to tackle a number of issues across the State, particularly within the health sector.

He spoke of how the overcrowding and recruitment crisis at Letterkenny University Hospital has been allowed to continue.

Deputy Pringle says urgent action is needed to reverse the negative perception of Donegal: