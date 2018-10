A Letterkenny councillor is suggesting that an annual Jane Austen Festival might be a way of marking the author’s associations with the town in an imaginative and appropriate way.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh successfully moved a motion calling for promotional literature to include reference to the fact that three of Jane Austen’s nieces are buried in Conwal and Tully Graveyard.

Cllr Dessie Shiels commented that the link is a tenuous one, but Cllr Kavanagh believes it is a valid link to highlight: