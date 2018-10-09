Mica Action Group welcomes ‘redress’ scheme

The Government has announced that a redress scheme for Mica affected homes in Donegal has been approved today.

The Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh confirmed work on the design of a scheme to assess and repair homes affected by the defective block issue is due to start immediately.

Minister McHugh says further details of the scheme are to be confirmed by Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy and Minister for Housing and Urban Development Damien English in the coming weeks.

PRO of the Mica Action Group Eileen Doherty says its a momentous day and one they’ve been fighting for for quite some time: