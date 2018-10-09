Curtis cut from ROI Squad for Nations League double header

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has finalised his squad ahead of the crucial Nations League games against Denmark and Wales and there is no room for Ronan Curtis.

The Pompey player was named in the original 32 man squad but has been cut along with Greg Cunningham, Darly Horgan, Richie Towell, Graham Burke and Alan Judge.

Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark and James McClean are all named in the squad.

Defender Stephen Ward has been ruled out of both games with a knee injury while Shane Long sat out training today due to an ankle knock.

O’Neill’s side have been buoyed by the news that both Gareth Bale and Christian Eriksen are injury concerns for their opponents

Bale missed training yesterday with a groin issue while there are reports that Denmark’s star man will miss Saturday’s clash at the Aviva with an abdominal injury.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers)

Midfielders: Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa)

*Indicates player is on loan