Budget 2019: Live Updates

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has been announcing the budget in the last hour.
The government is cutting tax and increasing spending next year.
So far Paschal Donohoe has announced:
-
-
-
-
-
- That the Budget is to include a Human Capital Initiative worth €300 million
- Future growth loan scheme for SMEs, Agriculture and goods
- €110 million of Brexit measures in Departments
- Rainy day fund to be set up with 1.5bn from Strategic Investment Fund and 500 million from exchequer
- €800 million fiscal space, plus revenue raising measures of €700 million
- Total extra spend in this budget of €1.5 billion
- Total 2.3 billion euro to a housing programme
- €1.25 billion to deliver 10,000 new social homes in 2019
- An extra €121 million for Housing Assistance Payment
- €60 million increase in capital funding to fund emergency accommodation
- €30 million extra for homelessness services, bringing 2019 total to €146 million on those services
- €100 million affordable housing fund to help local authorities deliver affordable housing – increasing to €310 million over three years
- 100% mortgage interest relief on any loan used to pay for a rental property from next year.
- Finance Minister has committed that any increase in Local Property Tax will be moderate and affordable.
- €25 increase in weekly income threshold for GP visit cards
- Prescription charges to drop 50c to €1.50 for medical card holders over 70
- An extra €84 million euro for mental health services next year with a €1 billion total budget
- National Treatment Purchase Fund funding will be €75 million, an increase of €20 million
- Increase in funding to disability services of €150 million to €2 billion
- Capital spending on health to increase by €174 million to €670 million
- Pack of 20 cigarettes to increase in price by 50 cent
- Minimum excise on tobacco products to rise so that all cigarettes sold below €11 will have same excise as more expensive ones
- €5 euro a week increase in all social welfare payments from next March
- Christmas bonus to social welfare recipients to be restored to 100%
- Two extra weeks’ parental leave to all parents of a child under one
- Increase in qualified child payments
- €2.20 per week for under 12s and €5.20 per week for over 12s
- Increase of €25 euro in back to school clothing and footwear allowances
- 1,300 additional posts in schools in 2019
- 5% increase in standard capitation rate per pupil
- 950 special needs assistants to be recruited in 2019 as part of €1.8 billion fund for children with special needs
- National Training Fund levy to increase by 0.1% in 2019 and 2020
- Extra €196 million for capital spending in education to create 18,000 new permanent school places, upgrade ICT and invest €150 million in higher education
- Department of Business to get €950 million next year, an increase of 9%
- New Future Growth Loan Scheme for SMEs, Agriculture and Food sector
- Enhancements to the KEEP programme to retain skilled workers
- Share options may now be granted up to 100% of salary and overall value of options will have higher ceiling of €300,000
- Corporation tax to remain unchanged at 12.5%
- New exit tax regime of 12.5% on any unrealised gains arising from when a company moves assets offshore so they leave Irish taxation
- €286 million towards new infrastructure like: N4 Collooney to Castlebaldwin and the Dunkettle Interchange. Completion of runway overlay project at Knock Airport. Design, planning and implementation of cycling and walking projects around the country
- Extra €40 million for pavement repair and rehabilitation works on regional and local roads
- Tourism VAT rate to rise to 13.5% from January 2019 – will raise €466 million euro
- €35 million for tourism investment including €4.5 million for regional initiatives like Wild Atlantic Way and Hidden Heartlands – Includes €10 million for development of greenways
- Tax free threshold on Capital Acquisitions Tax to rise 10,000 to 320,000 when parents transfer to children
- Extending film corporation tax credit to 2024
- 9 % VAT rate to be retained for newspapers, and electronic publications to have rate cut from 23% to 9%
- Tax on betting to rise from 1 to 2%
- 1% surcharge for diesel vehicles across all VRT bands
- €60 million for Brexit related supports in the farming sector
- €53 million in capital next year for rural regeneration fund
- Budget of An Garda Siochana to increase by €60 million with 800 new gardaí to be recruited
- €60 million for justice sector for: Asylum seeker accommodation, to widen Magdalene scheme and for reform of Department of Justice and Courts
- Overseas aid to increase by almost €110 million
- €126 million has been announced for sport
- €41 million for sports projects like clubs and organisations, retention of 9% VAT rate for sporting facilities
- An extra €36 million for Department of Culture to include money for restoration works and supports for the arts
- Tusla to get an extra €30 million in funding
- €90 million extra for childcare supports to change bands for affordable childcare scheme
- Entry level for higher rate of income tax increasing by €750 to €35,300
- Third rate of USC to be cut from 4.75 to 4.5%
- Minimum wage to be increased to €9.80 per hour
- Threshold for higher rate of employer PRSI increased from 376 to 386
- Home carer tax credit to increase by 300 to 1,500
- Earned Income Credit for self employed to increase by €200 to €1,350
- Increases in new entrant pay for the public sector costing 200 million out to 2025
-
-
-
-