The Finance Minister has confirmed in Budget 2019 that the 9% VAT rate is to increase to 13.5%.

In Donegal in particular, there was concern Paschal Donohoe’s announcement would impact greatly on the hospitality sector with fears the increased VAT rate would have a knock-on effect on prices and employment.

Local hotel manager, Councillor Micheal Naughton says it is a dark day for hoteliers: