Budget 2019: Budget for booming banks – Deputy Doherty

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has labelled Budget 2019, a ‘Budget for booming banks and vulture funds.’

Speaking in the Dail this afternoon, Deputy Doherty said the budget is a shameful attempt to tackle the homeless crisis and has failed to address the issues at the core of society, such as; the overcrowding crisis in the country’s hospitals and the infrastructure deficit in rural Ireland.

The Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson told Minister Paschal Donohoe that his budget is falling short of what was to be a ‘Housing Budget’: