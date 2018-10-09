Brett McGinty on Irish Boxing Squad at Elite Liventsev Memorial in Belarus

Donegal born boxer Brett McGinty is a part of the Irish squad at the Elite Liventsev Memorial in Minsk, Belarus this week.

The Oakleaf Boxing Club fighter will fight in his 75kg quarter-final tomorrow against either a Belarusian fighter Viktar Dziashkevich or Georgian boxer Kharabadze Giorgi.

The Elite tournament is a preparation event for the 2019 multi-sport European Games in the Belarusian capital.

Hosts Belarus, China, Croatia, England, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Serbia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Wales are competing in Minsk.