Renewed hope for cinema plans in Donegal Town

There’s renewed hope for a cinema in Donegal Town as a result of the council’s new Seven Strategic Towns Local Area Plan.

Proposals submitted by WJ Dolan Construction to develop a 5 screen, 714 seat capacity cinema were refused by Donegal County Council last year despite major local support for the project.

The company has since been engaging with the Council and has successfully secured the rezoning of this gateway site in the newly published Seven Strategic Towns Local Area Plan.

Willie John Dolan is confident that the project will come to fruition: