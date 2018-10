In just under two weeks time, Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair will contest the 2018 Donegal Senior Football Championship Final in Balltbofey.

Gaoth Dobhair return to the decider after a 12 year wait while during that period from 2006 Naomh Conaill contested five finals lifting the Dr Maguire Cup on two occasions.

Brendan Kilcoyne won the championship as a player and manager with St Eunan’s, he feels the final will be a very cagey affair…