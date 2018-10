There’s a risk of flooding in Donegal today, with a weather warning in place until 6pm.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall alert for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo, effective from 11am yesterday until 6pm today.

A slow-moving band of rain is expected to bring heavy and persistent rain over the period, with rainfall amounts of 25-50mm expected.

There is potential for higher amounts in mountainous regions, the forecaster said.