JML owners say community response was “incredible”

The owners of the Convoy recycling facility which was badly damaged in a fire at the weekend say the massive community response saved their family home and prevented further distruction.

Stephen Mc Laughlin of JML Recycling says the huge effort which mobilised following a public appeal on Saturday afternoon stopped the fire from spreading.

Speaking on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show, he said the response from people they didn’t even know was what saved their home.

He outlined what happened to Greg Hughes…………