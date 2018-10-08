Hopes that discarded white crosses will be collected this week

It’s hoped that the hundreds of wooden crosses which were discovered dumped in a ditch near Newtowncunningham over the weekend will be collected this week.

The small white crosses were erected along the roadside earlier this year as part of an anti-abortion campaign.

Members of the community who were carrying out a routine litter pick made the discovery on the roadside between Newtowncunningham and Manorcunningham on Saturday morning.

Local Cllr Paul Canning hopes that the issue will be resolved in the coming days@