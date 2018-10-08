Donegal man arrested after McGregor ‘inspired’ incident

A Donegal man has appeared at Derry Magistrates court charged with assaulting police in what has been described as a McGregor ‘inspired’ incident.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the scenes witnessed was an ‘edifying display’ following the Conor McGregor fight yesterday.

25 year old Leon Shovlin of Kilraine, Glenties admitted the charge of assaulting police on October 7th.

Derry Magistrates Court was told that police were at an address to arrest another man and Shovlin became involved.

A police officer told the court that ‘in the commotion’ the defendant shoved an officer and then lunged at him.

Defence solicitor Maoliosa Barr said the 25 year old had been staying with his cousin and they had watched the mixed martial arts fight and maybe ‘inspired by that’ Shovlin had behaved as he did.

The defendant was sentenced to two months suspended for 18 months.