Carthy hits out at proposals to address unfair trading practices

A Midlands North-West MEP has said more needs to be done to address market inequalities between farmers and large traders.

The European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee has approved new draft rules to better protect farmers against buyers’ unfair trading practices.

The Ag Committee voted for a number of proposals including stopping late payments and short notice cancellation of orders. They want food producers to have the right to request a written supply contract.

However, MEP Matt Carthy voted against the report and has criticised the proposals saying they aren’t ambitious enough: