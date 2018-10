Ulster lost at home to Connacht for the first time in 58 years on Friday evening while Leinster beat Munster 30-22.

In the All-Ireland League Division 2C, Omagh beat Malahide 32-17 while City of Derry lost to Bruff 45-15. In Division 2B, Wanderers beat Rainey 26-12.

Alex McDonald reviewed the weekend’s rugby action on Sunday Sport…