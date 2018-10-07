Major fire brought under control in Convoy

Up to forty firefighters have spent the night tackling a major fire at a recycling plant in Convoy.

THe fire broke out at a waste handling facility at Roosky Upper, Convoy, Co. Donegal just after 3pm on Saturday. When emergency services arrived they encountered a well established fire at the facility, JML Recycling, which processes mainly waste paper, plastics and timber.

Given the severity of the incident brigades from Stranorlar, Letterkenny, Buncrana, Donegal Town and Glenties were mobilised to the incident. A support unit from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) was also in attendance.

At its peak there were over 40 fire-firefighters engaged in fire-fighting operations with seven pumping appliances and a water tanker. The fire was eventually brought under control at approximately 11.00pm and at that stage the fire-fighters had managed to save the main warehouse building and a private dwelling house that was also within the site. Most of the damage was contained to the outdoor storage area.

A reduced crew remained on-site over night to monitor the situation and continue to dampen down the remaining smouldering waste materials. Notwithstanding the significant damage to the property there was no injuries reported during the incident.

The operation was stood down just after 6am on Sunday morning.