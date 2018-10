Gaoth Dobhair will play Naomh Conaill in the final of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship following their 3-14 v 1-07 win over MacCumhaills in the semi-final on Sunday.

It’s a repeat of the 2017 DSFC Semi-Final, which was won by Naomh Conaill and Mervyn O’Donnell’s side will look to exact revenge this year.

O’Donnell gave his thoughts to Oisin Kelly after the win on Sunday…

Oisin also spoke with Gaoth Dobhair’s Eamon McGee…