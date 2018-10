1-11 v 0-09 was the final score in Coleraine’s Derry SFC Semi-Final win over Ballinscreen on Sunday at Owenbeg.

It was double scores at half-time as Coleraine led by 1-05 (8) v 0-04. Colm McGoldrick scored Coleraine’s goal 23 minutes into the first-half.

They now go on to face Lavey in the Derry Senior Football Championship decider.