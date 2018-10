It was a busy weekend in athletics here in the North West and further afield.

Anne Marie McGlynn finished 9th in the female category at the Cardiff Half-Marathon in a time of 1 hour 13 minutes and 41 seconds. That is a new Donegal Record as well as a personal best for McGlynn.

Also today it’s Day 1 of the Even Ages & Masters Cross Country Championships in Carndonagh.

