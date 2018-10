The Ulster Senior League finished third in the FAI Intermediate Inter-League Tournament following their 2-2 draw with Leinster on Sunday morning.

They kicked off the tournament with a 2-1 loss to eventual champions Munster on Friday night. Saturday saw the USL beat Connacht FA by a goal to nil before Sunday’s draw. Leinster Senior League finished second, just ahead of the USL on goal difference.

USL manager Anthony Gorman spoke with Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport…