Repair works to Ivy Bridge set for coming weeks

Works to repair the Ivy Bridge in Cloghan are set to begin in the coming weeks.

Donegal County Council has confirmed a schedule of works to reopen the bridge are due to go out to tender later this month.

The bridge has been closed to traffic after part of the parapet wall collapsed a number of weeks back.

A second phase of works is due to commence in 2019 and will involve the removal and replacement of the parapet walls of the bridge.

Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District, Councillor Patrick McGowan has welcomed the Council’s commitment to a long-term solution for the iconic bridge: