Man shot in paramilitary style attack during aggravated burglary in Derry

Detectives in Derry are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in the city last night.

It was reported around 8.30pm yesterday evening that a number of men wearing masks, gloves and dark clothing had knocked on the door of a property in the Brandywell road area. When a man in his 50s answered, he was pushed to the floor and shot twice in one leg and once in the other.

The man was taken to hospital and his injuries are being described as potentially life-changing.

PSNI are treating the attack as a paramilitary style assault and are appealing to anyone who was in the Brandywell road area between 8pm and 8.30pm last night and saw a number of men in the area acting suspiciously to get in touch.