Harps Underage Previews – U17s & U15s in action this weekend

Harps U17s big Bray quarter-final

The Finn Harps U17s are finalising preparations for tomorrow’s big National League quarter-final match against Bray Wanderers (kick-off 3.00pm at the Carlisle grounds.

Manager Declan Boyle has a number of injury concerns ahead of the trip. “We have a few injuries coming into the match, Finian O’Donnell has a back injury, Jack O’Donnell has a knee injury, Stephen McFadden and Adam mc Caffrey both have groin injuries. On the positive side we have Darragh Ellison and Jack Doherty available for selection again.”

It’s been a really good season for the Harps U17s so far having won that historic first national underage trophy for the club after defeating Cork City in the Mark Farren Cup Final last month. And now there is the chance to do the double. While Harps did secure a superb extra-time win over Bray in the Farren Cup semi-final at the Carlisle Grounds back in the summer, Boyle is expecting a very tough test against the Co. Wicklow outfit tomorrow.

“We have a difficult match against Bray tomorrow. All games away from home are extremely difficult in this league and this is no different. Obviously we beat them in the cup match in Bray earlier on in the season but this is a new match and a big challenge for the players to overcome with the reward of a national semi-final spot for the winners” the Harps boss said

“We know we have to perform to a high level and play well if we are to overcome Bray. They are a good team and we know it will be very close and it could go either way on the day but if we play at our best then I believe we can get a positive result and reach the semi final” Boyle concluded.

Harps U15s on way for Shamrock Rovers clash

Meanwhile the Finn Harps U15s are on their way to Dublin for this afternoon’s final play-off series game against Shamrock Rovers at the Roadstone Academy Grounds (kick-off 5.00). Kevin McHugh’s boys need a victory to book a place in the semi-finals of the competition.