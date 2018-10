They have reached the semi-final stage of the Tyrone Senior Football Championship and those games will be played this weekend.

Today it’s the clash of Edendork and Coalisland at 4pm in Dungannon while tomorrow sees Killyclogher taking on Ardboe at 3pm at Páirc Colmcille.

Former Tyrone All-Ireland Minor winning manager Liam Donnelly looks ahead to this weekend’s semi-final clashes…