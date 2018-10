The Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals are taking place this weekend.

On Saturday evening, Glenswilly and Naomh Conaill face off in MacCumhaill Park at 7pm while Gaoth Dobhair take on Sean MacCumhaills in O’Donnell Park on Sunday with a 4.30pm throw-in time.

To look ahead to this weekend’s games, Tom Comack spoke with St. Eunan’s man John Haran…

Tom also previewed the weekend’s action with John McNulty…