It’s a busy weekend in the Derry Football Championships with both Finals and Semi-Finals being contested.

In the SFC it’s semi-finals when Glen take on Lavey and Coleraine face Ballinascreen.

It’s finals weekend in both the Junior and Intermediate Championships; in the Juniors it’s Limavady against Moneymore while in the Intermediate Banagher will play Ballymaguigan.

Former Derry All-Ireland winner Eamon Burns runs the rule over all the action in Derry…