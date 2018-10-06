DSFC: Naomh Conaill reaction to Semi-Final win

Naomh Conaill had a 1-11 v 0-12 win over Glenswilly on Saturday evening in the first semi-final of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship.

It was a Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy goal early on that proved to be the difference between the sides in the end, as Naomh Conaill now look forward to a second final in two years where they will look to win their first County Senior title since 2015, having lost out to Kilcar in last year’s decider.

After the win on Saturday, Ryan Ferry spoke with Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan…

Naomh Conaill player Marty Boyle also gave his thoughts to Ryan Ferry…