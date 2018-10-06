Banager and Limavady are Derry IFC and JFC Champions

The Derry Intermediate Football Champions for 2018 are Banagher as they beat Ballymaguigan in the decider at Owenbeg on Saturday, winning on a scoreline of 1-12 v 1-08.

It was a close contest all the way through, with Banagher leading by 0-06 v 0-05 at the half-time whistle. With around 12 minutes to go, Banagher opened up a three point lead and were able to see it out, eventually winning the match by four points.

Limavady are the Derry Junior Football Champions for the first time in 15 years following their win over Moneymore at Owenbeg earlier today.

They had a comfortable 10 point win in a game that finished 1-19 v 2-06.