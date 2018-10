Gerard McLaughlin bagged an 82nd minute winner as the Ulster Senior League overcame Connacht at Maginn Park in the FAI Intermediate Inter-League Tournament.

The win keeps the USL hopes alive going into the final day tomorrow – when they face Leinster at Dry Arch Park.

Diarmaid Doherty reports for Highland Radio Sport…

After the match, Diarmaid spoke with the respective managers; Anthony Gorman who manages the USL and his brother Gareth Gorman who is in charge of Connacht…