Countdown clock ticking towards Donegal Harvest Stages Rally

Next weekend the 2018 Donegal Harvest Rally returns to the Finn Valley area for the first time in eight years.

The entry list was released during the week and once again an event hosted by the Donegal Motor Club is bulging with the best in the sport.

Donagh Kelly is the top seed, Declan Boyle needs a top eight finish to wrap up the National title and the leading two wheel drive seed is Scotland’s David Bogie.

He’ll be chased by the likes of Kevin Eves, Declan Gallagher, Gary Kiernan, Jonathan Pringle and Stuart Darcy just to name a few.

Oisin Kelly looked ahead to the event with Clerk of the Course Sam Pearson…

Oisin also spoke with Rory Kennedy ahead of next week’s rally…