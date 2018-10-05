The Secret Sound on The Naughty Alarm Clock

Tune in every morning after 7am for your chance to win the next secret sound!

Here’s a list of the answers so far for this secret sound.

  • Ring Binder
  • Soap Dispenser
  • Opening an Envelope
  • Ripping Paper
  • Stapler
  • Hole Punch
  • Airspray in a Opticians
  • Nerf Gun
  • ATM Machine
  • Separating Bananas
  • Air Freshener
  • Opening a Window
  • Velcro
  • Opening a Bottle
  • Sellotape
  • Top of the Milk
  • Deodorant Spray
  • Comb
  • Printer
  • Squirting Red Sauce from a bottle
  • Pulling ring on a can
  • Money going into a piggybank
  • Flytrap

