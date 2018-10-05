Taoiseach suggests amendment to Victims Charter be named ‘Danielle’s amendment’

The Taoiseach has proposed an amendment to Ireland’s Victims Charter be named in memory of Danielle McLaughlin.

Following a meeting with Danielle’s mother, Andrea Brannigan last month, Leo Varadkar has confirmed that he would ask Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to consider a number of recommendations put forward by Ms Brannigan.

At a meeting with Leo Varadkar last month, during his visit to Donegal, Danielle McLaughlin’s mother expressed her dissatisfaction with the level of bereavement counselling offered to herself and her family in the aftermath of Danielle’s death.

In a letter sent to Ms Brannigan, following the meeting, the Taoiseach confirmed that he has requested Irish Consul be dispatched to Goa before the end of this year, to meet local authorities and attend a court case sitting.

Leo Varadkar also committed to appoint Ireland’s first ever resident Consul General in Mumbai with responsibility for Goa.

He also urged Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan to fully examine Ms Brannigan’s recommendations on amending the Victim’s Charter to include victims of crime abroad and suggested that any amendment be framed as ‘Danielle’s amendment’ in honour of the Buncrana woman who was murdered in Goa, India last year.