New law on Unfair Trading Practices to give farmers stronger voice

The EU is moving to outlaw Unfair Trading Practices in the food supply chain in a move described as ‘historic’ by a Midlands North West MEP.

The European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee this week backed new laws that would give farmers the possibility to complain, in confidence, where they believe buyers are engaging in unfair practices.

Parliament Vice President Mairead McGuinness, a member of the Committee, says the new law will allows farmers to have their concerns addressed by an authority which must act and investigate: