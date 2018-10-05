McCullagh wins WBO European Super Bantamweight belt

Tyrone McCullagh claimed the WBO European Super Bantamweight belt with a unanimous decision victory over Josh Kennedy on Friday night.

“White Chocolate” won the belt at the “Danger at the Docks” event hosted by MTK Global at the Titantic Exhibition Centre after 10 rounds of action.

McCullagh is now 12-0 in the professional ranks, with six of those wins coming by way of knockout.

Elsewhere on the card, Sean McGlinchey, who returned to action after a year and a half out lost out to Padraig McCrory on a points decision.