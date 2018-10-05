Investigation underway into wedged hydrant at Donegal house fire

An investigation is underway following claims that a wedged water hydrant delayed firemen in tackling a house fire in Killygordon last week.

It’s understood that three appliances attended the scene on Tuesday September 25th last and when the firemen went refill their tenders, the hydrant cover wouldn’t open.

As a result, firemen had to search for another supply from the next available hydrant.

Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District Cllr. Patrick McGowan believes the issue lies with a lack of maintenance and that’s unacceptable when lives are on the line: